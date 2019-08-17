|
Henry John Maurer Henry John Maurer was born in Hynes, California on October 11, 1932 and entered his eternal home on August 4, 2019. The eldest son of Ralph and Julia Vos Maurer, John (also known by his family as Jack) graduated from Compton Junior College and was later drafted into the Army, assigned to the US Army Band at Ft. Lewis, Washington. At the end of his tour of duty John met his future wife, Barbara Dalrymple, whom he married in 1955. He delivered mail in the Olympia/Lacey area for 34 years until 1992. Christian service was always his priority in his church and community, and in retirement he served with New Tribes Mission in Papua New Guinea until June 1999. He was a faithful and active member of the Littlerock Community Fellowship. John is pre-deceased by his parents, sister Dixie Umbenhaur, and infant daughter Mary. He is survived by his wife Barbara Maurer and children Judi Buller (Alan), Shirley Schofield (Sam), Krista Kross (Jim), Dan Maurer (Beth), Bob Maurer (Kim), Susan Sullivan (Jim) and Eric Maurer (Michelle), all of the greater Olympia area; 27 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brothers Ralph Maurer, Jim Maurer, and Jerry Maurer and sister Marilyn Crane, all of California. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. in the Littlerock Community Fellowship church, 11510 Littlerock Road, Olympia, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Olympia Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 17, 2019