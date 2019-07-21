Henry Huntsman Henry W. Huntsman passed away on July 7, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born June 26, 1937 in Los Angeles. He grew up in LA's Mandeville Canyon, where he loved to ride horses in the then still-open hills and valleys. In 1961, he graduated from Whitman College in Walla Walla, where he met the love of his life, Patty, as well as many dear life-long friends. In 1964, Henry graduated from law school at the University of Washington. He worked for 43 years as a judge for the State Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals, retiring in his 70s. Henry lived a full life. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He raced sail boats and bicycles. He was a rock climber and a mountain climber. He summited all of the mountains in the Pacific Northwest, including Mt. Rainier four times. He was an excellent skier, and served on ski patrol. He piloted his own plane. He was an avid reader, always with a stack of books on his bedside table. With his wife, he was an active birder for over 40 years. His wide musical tastes ran from bluegrass and old blues to Bach and Beethoven. Henry had the ability to build or repair almost anything. He dearly loved his three Labrador retrievers, and was often seen with them wearing one of his many Labrador T-shirts and hats. Henry Huntsman is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patty; his son, John Huntsman, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his sister, Pamela Hook; brother-in-law, Gary Forrest, and sister-in-law, Bev; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved. Henry will perhaps be most missed for his wisdom, wit, intelligence, friendship, and wonderful and detailed stories that are now sadly lost to time and faded memories. Live life fully as he did; Carpe Diem. There will be a celebration of Henry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that anyone wishing to honor Henry's memory consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Organization (https://alz.org/), or to any animal-related . To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on July 21, 2019