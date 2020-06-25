Hope W. Duncan Hope W. Duncan passed away in the evening of June 15, 2020. She was born in Schenectady NY on May 21, 1936, to Francis Wellenreiter and Phylis Grennell. Hope grew up as an army brat and moved with her parents all along the East Coast and Gulf Coast states. She graduated from Murray High School in KY, in 1953. Hope then attended college at the University of Maryland in Austria and graduated from American University in Washington DC. She then moved to Coos Bay OR to work for the local Episcopal church. She met her future husband, Donald P. Duncan, in Eugene OR. They moved to Minneapolis MN, where their children Audrey and Les were born. They then moved to and settled in Tumwater WA. Hope worked for the Timberland Regional Library, then with the State of Washington and finally to a career in the Tupperware business. She volunteered with the Girl Scouts for decades, was active in local politics, especially with school levies, and with St. John's Episcopal Church. In retirement, Hope enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and spending time with friends. She was also a devoted grandmother to her 3 grandsons. As a family friend stated, "Hope was a force of nature." And she was. Hope was a wonderful, protective, devoted mother and wife. Hope is gone too soon. We all miss her terribly. We love you mom, and have faith that we will see you in heaven. A memorial for Hope is tentatively scheduled for 2:00, July 18 at St. John's in Olympia.



