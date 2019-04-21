Hugh G. Kessel Hugh Gregory Kessel, age 87, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Olympia, WA. He was born on October 23, 1931 in Saginaw, MI to Edward and Margaret Kessel. Hugh was a navigator and an instructor in celestial navigation in the Air Force. He worked as an actuary for Milliman and Robertson and the Washington State Insurance Commissioner. Hugh loved to hike, bike, travel, take pictures, play and listen to jazz. He was a generous and caring husband and coworker, never too busy to mentor and help others. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother, Jerry; nephew, Jeremy; three step-children; and six step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Olympia First Baptist Church, 904 Washington St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary