Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Kessel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Gregory Kessel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hugh Gregory Kessel Obituary
Hugh G. Kessel Hugh Gregory Kessel, age 87, passed away on March 28, 2019 in Olympia, WA. He was born on October 23, 1931 in Saginaw, MI to Edward and Margaret Kessel. Hugh was a navigator and an instructor in celestial navigation in the Air Force. He worked as an actuary for Milliman and Robertson and the Washington State Insurance Commissioner. Hugh loved to hike, bike, travel, take pictures, play and listen to jazz. He was a generous and caring husband and coworker, never too busy to mentor and help others. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; brother, Jerry; nephew, Jeremy; three step-children; and six step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Olympia First Baptist Church, 904 Washington St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Thurston County Food Bank. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.