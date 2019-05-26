Resources More Obituaries for Hyon Ziemke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hyon Cha Ziemke

Obituary Condolences Flowers Hyon Cha Ziemke Passed away March 17, 2019 Survived by Husband Jack A. Ziemke Hyon Cha Ziemke died quietly late March 17, 2019 in her bedroom at The Hampton's Alzheimer's special care center in Tumwater, WA where she had been a patient for nearly two years. Hyon Cha the youngest of four children in a hard pressed farm working family, was born December 8, 1942 near the west coast of Chunbukdo, South Korea to Mr. Im Kwi Man and Mrs. (Kang) Chom Yu. Faced with the aftermath of the hostile occupations and The Korean War, Hyon Cha was required to contribute income to the family as soon as possible. The family gambled & sent her to the more prosperous large port cities, first Pusan and then Inchon. But Hyon Cha, never having had the money needed to pay for school, soon found she could only afford to live in a small village well outside of Inchon. There, in late 1967, Hyan Cha met 2LT Jack Ziemke, newly assigned to a small Army missile unit and also overseeing his unit's assistance to a nearby 100+ child orphanage. Jack faced a major language barrier there & Hyon Cha's English was extremely limited. But she had an English- speaking friend in few months of working together, the barrier was reduced. During this time Hyon Cha & Jack discovered their mutual intense interests in all Nature's living things + beauty, interests each had developed during their rural childhoods. Unexpectedly, these interests became the primary glue of the next 50 years of their relationship. Jack's trust & admiration of Hyon Cha continued to grow over the next 18 months and they married in Korea just before his departure in 1969. Soon they were back together in Newburgh, NY. but with Vietnam looming, they had only a short, hectic year that included Hyon Cha earning her US Citizenship in New York City, working her first American job, and learning to fish at West Points Lakes. Jan 1971 found Jack beginning his 12 months in Vietnam and Hyon cha living with Jack's parents and four younger siblings in rural Fremont, Ohio. In retrospect, this year was critical for Hyon Cha because she learned "American Family Life" and established relationships with his family that she valued deeply the rest of her life. For her, they were "her family." During the following 16 years of Army life Hyon Cha moved & established 8 different homes including S. FL., Tacoma, WA., near Anchorage, The Texas - Mexico Border, Pittsburgh & three states in between. She traveled the entire Pacific Coast Highway, travelled across the nation five times by car & examined many of the Nation's indescribable wild National Parks. At the end of Jack's 20 Army years, Hyon Cha was thrilled to return to Olympia. She would be near her longtime best friend, Jung Ja, and her wonderful niece, Sue both from Korea, and she would be back near the salt water, mountains, & wild outdoors she loved. Whenever not entertaining friends and family or working, nearly every day of the 30 years before the care center, Hyon Cha would be found with Jack exploring the beautiful wilds between the Cascade Mountains & The Pacific, fishing hunting, gathering aquatic and forest edibles or using years of nursery experience to care for her yard plants. She observed in the wilds more then 250 different bird species, every major large US land animal except the Polar bear and while not purposely, found herself within 30 feet of wild buffalo, bull moose, black bear and manatee. As Hyon Cha's disease progressed her walking & interest in the outdoors decreased , but until about 4 months prior her passing, she still frequently walked the gardens & examined the different plants at her care center. To this day old friends still praise and her husband misses her companionship & her skills with barbecue of all types, Korean meals, steak, & seafoods. We all miss her beautiful smiles. Hyon Cha is survived by her husband, numerous nephews & nieces living in So. Korea, her niece Sue Golik of Vancouver, Wa., and her life long friend, Jung Ja Miller, of Seattle. Published in The Olympian on May 26, 2019