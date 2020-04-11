Home

Iras Loraine Oster Iras Loraine Oster, 85, passed away at her Centralia, Wash., home on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Iras was born March 16, 1935, in Elma, Wash., to Armond and Velma (Barton) Wilber. She married Fredie Leroy Oster June 4, 1955, in Centralia, Wash., and the couple raised three children. Iras had several careers throughout her life, but her favorite job was as a Special Education Teacher's Assistant in the Chehalis School District. She was a loving wife and mom, and when she wasn't spending time with her family, she could be found spending time in her garden or making beautiful quilts. Iras was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Barton 'Butch' Wilber, and Rodney Wilber. She will be fondly remembered by her husband, Fredie; children, Rocky Alan Oster, Randel Lee Oster, and Pamela Jean Brotherton; grandchildren, Brittney Kraken Berg, Christopher Brotherton, and Zachery Brotherton; and great grandchild, Maverick Mako. Interment will take place at Claquato Cemetery in Chehalis.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 11, 2020
