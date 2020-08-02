Ires N. Mattick Ires Naideane Pizinger Coffey Mattick, 94, wife of Richard "Dick" Mattick, passed peacefully on July 20, 2020, at their home in Lacey, Wash. Born on November 20, 1925, Ires was the daughter of Elmer James and Helena (Krcmar) Pizinger of Hoisington, Kan., where she lived until age 14 when her family moved to Banning, Calif. Ires graduated from Banning Union High School in 1944. Childhood polio struggles fashioned her strong character, "can-do" attitude, and resolve. Ires and Dick met and married in Southern California, and have resided in the Pacific Northwest for the last 51 years. Ires is predeceased by her parents; her sister, DonnaRose Pizinger; her brother, Maurice Pizinger; her sons, Edward J. Coffey and John F. Coffey; and her son-in-law, Zaffar "Al" Shah. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Richard; and her children, Mary Coffey Shah of El Segundo, Calif., Tim J. Coffey (Launa) of La Quinta, Calif., Jerri Mattick Vogt of Hamilton, Mont., Steven Mattick (Melissa) of Eugene, Ore., and Michelle Mattick Davis of Pinevale, Calif; nine grandchildren, Eric, Michael, Aimee, Scott, Bryan, Richard, Kevin, Katie, and Wendi; and 18 great grandchildren; plus numerous nieces and nephews across the country. The family wishes to thank and expresses its gratitude to Dr. Gary Goin, Assured Home Healthcare Nurses and Assured's phenomenalHospice Team, City of Lacey Paramedics, and KWA Care Provider Irene Schlieckau for their compassionate and dedicated assistance in the care of our mother, Ires. Finally, the family wishes to give special thanks to Anita and Jim Merrill of Sand Point, Idaho, and Fred and Georgiana Keister of Lacey for their love, friendship and kindness to Ires and our family. Honoring her request there will be no services. Let Me Go - "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room. Why cry for a soul set free?" Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org