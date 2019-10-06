|
Iris Syjud The world lost a sweet soul when Iris Ann Smith Syjud left us on September 15, 2019, at the wonderful age of 88. Iris was born in Jericho, Indiana on March 7, 1931, to Wilbur and Mary Smith. Later, while living in Detroit in 1952, she married the love of her life, John Syjud, and they moved to Seattle to raise their five daughters. John and Iris both retired from Boeing, and then spent many years traveling around the country by motorhome, eventually snowbirding in Arizona with friends from Detroit. John and Iris moved from Renton to Centralia after retirement, where Iris enjoyed working in her beautiful home and gardens, creating artisan quilts of the highest quality along with other beautiful textile works of art. Iris was a superb seamstress, a member of the DAR, and a long-time member of the Red Hats. Iris was also an excellent cook and baker we always took pictures of her gorgeous meals. and beautifully set table. Iris was a deeply religious woman who enjoyed watching the birds at her many feeders, watching movies and British broadcasting with her daughters, and she was a sun-worshipper a sunny day made her very happy! Iris loved to travel, took several tropical cruises, and in her later years, trips to Italy, England, Scotland, and she loved classical music, especially Chopin nocturnes. Iris supported every soccer game, piano contest, choir concert, and her unwavering support continued through the years. Her beautiful smile and ever-present laughter was the glue of our family. Her most amazing accomplishment in life was her ability to love, and to maintain close, loving relationships with her family and all around her. She will be greatly missed. Iris was preceded in death by her precious husband of 62 years, John Syjud. She is survived by two siblings (Frankie Showalter, David Smith), five daughters (Denise Roselle, Cindy Browne, Beth Brooks, Dolores Tannehill, Christina Massoni), five grandchildren ( Austin Gray, Tor Benson, Iris Nash, Eva Massoni, Nicholas Browne), and two great-grandsons (Yakobi Nash and Espen Nash). A funeral service will be held on October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, 715 Park Way, Centralia, Washington at 11 am, with a reception to follow at 12:30 pm. at St. Mary's.
