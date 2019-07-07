Jack A. Lindskog Jack A. Lindskog, 86, died peacefully at home in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday, June 7, 2019 of complications due to Parkinson's disease. Sandy, his devoted and loving wife, was by his side. Jack was born February 23, 1933 in Seattle, Wash. He was the second son of Ray and Candace Lindskog. The family moved to Olympia, Wash. in 1935. Jack graduated from Olympia High School where he excelled in athletics and academics, and was awarded the Elks' "Top Citizen of the Prepsters," an award for outstanding leadership in studies, sports, and general citizenship. In addition, he was awarded Associated Press' "Top Prep Center," Rotary's Most Inspirational award, and "Most Inspirational Gridder" by his team in 1951. He was elected as a Boys State delegate and was President of Boys' Club. Jack loved football and went on to the University of Washington where he played for the Husky football team as a center and linebacker alongside his brother, Vern (now deceased), and the likes of Hugh McElhenny and Don Heinrich. Jack was a proud member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Jack's calling was to the dental profession. He graduated from the UW Dental School in 1957 (being the first ever to be accepted as a junior), and then he proudly joined the Army in 1957 as a 1st Lieutenant. He rose to the rank of Captain and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany for two years. In 1959, he returned to Olympia to set up his dental practice. In 1965, he returned to the UW to become an orthodontist. He graduated in 1967, and returned to Olympia where he practiced and loved his profession for 37 years before retiring. During his years before retirement, Jack was an active community supporter and was on the Board of Trustees of St. Peter Hospital, POSSCA, and was a founding member of Southside Investors. Jack married Sandy Seagroves in 1993, and they retired in 1994 to travel the world, ski, sail, play golf, and enjoy Husky football as a Tyee member, holding tickets for over 50 years. In addition to being an athlete, he was a pilot, sailboat racer, and an artist. For over 20 years, they split their time between Olympia and the Desert Mountain Community in North Scottsdale, being blessed with many friendships. Later in life, he was the hit with his grandkids on Ward Lake with golf lessons, pulling a surfboard behind his dinghy, barbeques and late night movies. Jack was a humble man who always had a smile on his face, and who loved his country, his friends and family. He is survived by his adoring wife, Sandy; his devoted daughters, Lauren Blanc (Thierry), Kristen Jarvis, and Leslie Lindskog; his nine wonderful grandchildren, Julien (Chelsea), Marielle and Cedric Blanc, Jack, Jessie and Blake (Harley) Jarvis, Kristen, Lilly and Cole Burrows; and his brother, Ronald Lindskog. Jack's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at Indian Summer Golf & Country Club, 5900 Troon Lane SE, Olympia, WA 98501. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to Mayo Clinic Arizona, Parkinson's Disease Research Dept. of Development, 13400 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on July 7, 2019