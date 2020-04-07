|
Jack Allen Tompkins Jack Allen Tompkins passed away Saturday, March 28th after a brief battle with cancer. A wonderful husband, father, friend and colleague taken from us too soon. Jack was born and raised in Poynette, Wisconsin. He married his soulmate, Kris-Anne (Santulli) Tompkins on March 28, 1998 in Madison, Wisconsin. The two relocated to the Olympia area in 2001, raised two fine sons and Jack grew in his role to Executive Project Manager for IBM. Jack's daughter, Lindsay moved to be with her family in 2013, enjoying many movies, dinners, walks and talks with her father. Jack loved the outdoors (especially the PNW), UW Badger sports and Packer football, a good cigar, his friends, family and dogs. He was a good man who treated the many different people he worked alongside with kindness and respect. He was also well known for his amazing patience and gentleness. Although he will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his good spirit and strength of character carry on in us all. Jack is survived by his wife Kris-Anne, their sons Zachary (RaeAnna) and Noah, his daughter Lindsay (Brandon), his brothers Dan (Sandy), Dave and Joe (Renee), his sister, Deborah and beloved nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Myrwin and Betty Tompkins, and his mother-in-law Annette Geiser. Once the coronavirus quarantine subsides we will announce a date for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the following charities in Jack's honor: The V Foundation for Cancer Research (V.org) The National Park Foundation (nationalparks.org) The Tompkins Family wishes to specifically thank the Littlerock community for their outpouring of love and support. Jack loved this area and we are so grateful for you all.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 7, 2020