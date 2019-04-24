Jack Kalina Jack Kalina dedicated his life to his country, but his heart belonged to his family: his wife, Pok Son, son Mi Nam, and daughter Bonnie soon grew to include four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Born in 1928 to Polish and Italian parents, Jack grew up in Chicago to witness first-hand how the American Dream could be within reach to those whom wished to achieve it. This idea would stay with him as he instilled pride, motivation and tough love to his soldiers while serving as First Sergeant. Having served his country with 3 combat tours, Jack and Pok Son moved and retired to Washington where they bought a home and raised their Korean-born children to become American citizens. Living the benefits that he had fought so hard to maintain. 26 years in the military led to 3 decades of marriage and 90 years of touching countless lives of those fortunate to have known him. Jack was a soldier, a husband, a father, a wonderful and dedicated family man. Jack showed the world that "Family is who you choose it to be." He adopted Mi Nam and Bonnie and made them family. They in turn created extended families of their own always with the belief that "Family is who you choose it to be." While he could be described as many things, but mostly he was loved. Jack Kalina will be missed and remembered. His body may have passed on April 18, 2019, but his legacy and spirit live on through his family that owe their start to a man, who in the midst of wars found love and peace. Arrangements under the care of Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, WA. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary