Jack Nunez Jack Nunez passed away on June 3, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia after losing his battle with a lung disease. Jack was born in Sacramento, California on October 2, 1933. He attended grade school in Boise, Idaho and when moving to Olympia he attended Garfield Grade School and graduated from Olympia High School in 1953. After graduation he married his high school love, Joanne Arney, and they were blessed with two daughters, Jude and Jill. During their 65 year marriage they enjoyed numerous family vacations and several cruises. Jack enjoyed golf and was out golfing as much as possible. He also enjoyed visiting many casinos in the area. In his younger years he did a lot of roller skating, fishing, camping, hunting, and attending sporting events He was a huge Seahawk fan and never missed watching or attending a game. Jack worked 38 years for Olympic Brewery Co. and after retiring he spent a lot of time gardening and working on bonsai trees. Jack leaves behind his wife, Joanne, daughter, Jude and her husband, Alex Pinedo, grandson, Adam Pinedo and his partner, Ashley Bennett, and two great-granddaughters, Aarya and Anya Pinedo. Two sisters, Margie Vanderhoof and Elaine Wells. Brother-in-law Bill Arney and his wife, Leslie Arney. Many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Jill, parents, Jack and Elodia Nunez, sister, Nancy Smith, two brothers, Richard and Hank Nunez, and his in-laws, Jay and Louise Arney. Per his wishes there will be no service. Please remember his happy smile and loving ways. Our special thanks to all our loving family and friends for all your help and support. Jack will always be just a prayer away. Arrangements entrusted to Mills & Mills Funeral Home. Published in The Olympian on June 16, 2019