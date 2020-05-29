James E.Parks James E.Parks, a truly kind and decent father and friend, passed away at his home on April 22, 2020 with family present. Jim was 79 year old. He was born on March 8th, 1941 in Westwood , California, spending his early years on a large cattle ranch in Honey Lake Valley, California. At age 5 his family moved to Olympia where he lived until his passing. His parents were Al and Lois Parks. He is survived by his brother Lee (LeRoy) Parks (Judith) and sister Linda Butterton (David). He graduated from Olympia High School in 1959, and married Anne Walterback. They had three children - James Parks, Jr. (Shannon), Marianne Parks, and John Parks. He had four grand children - Michael, Cullen, Haley and Sierra. His great grand daughter is Mia. His family remembers him as a loving father who they could disagree with without it changing his respect for them. Jim worked in the family business, Pacific Disposal, for much of his adult life where he coordinated recycling operations. He served as president of the Western Washington Solid Waste Association. He also served on the board for the charitable Taylor Bishop Foundation for more than 20 years. Taylor Bishop funded Morningside, a training program for persons with disabilities. They also funded other similar training programs in Western Washington and Idaho. Jim was also generously loaned and gifted his personal funds. He was a loving and decent person. If you wish to gift, give to those who need help.



