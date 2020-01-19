|
James Harry Galivan James Harry Galivan, 88 years old Born November 14, 1931 Tacoma, WA Passed January 8, 2020 at his home in Olympia, WA Parents Harry Thomas Galivan and Lena Evelyn (Cummings) Galivan One younger sister Jeanette R DenHartog. Jim attended one room school houses in several logging camps throughout the Olympic Peninsula. Moved to Olympia in the early 1940's and attended South Bay School Married Jeanette Maxine Mullins on May 10, 1958 Chehalis, WA. Jim began logging in his teens. In the 1950's-1970's Jim and his dad owned Capital City Crane Service in Olympia, WA. In the early 1970's he started Jim's Stump and Brush Hauling. Retired in the early 1990's. Jim loved the ocean, camping, road trips, fishing and spending time in the woods. Family always meant everything to him. Jim was a founding member of the Gully Jumpers Jeep Club in Olympia, WA. Volunteered for the Thurston County Sheriff's Posse with his horse Doc and the South Bay Fire Department. Jim is greatly missed by many. Service's to be held January 25, 2020. Graveside service at 2:00. Mills & Mills funeral home Tumwater, WA.
Published in The Olympian on Jan. 19, 2020