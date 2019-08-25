Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Herbert Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Herbert Gray Obituary
James Herbert ("Jim" "Sven") Gray September 11, 1935 - July 7, 2019 Born 1935 on Bainbridge Island. Our family moved to North Seattle in 1943. I attended Crown Hill Grade, James Monroe Jr High, Lincoln High School. US Army 1952-1958. Joined Seattle Fire Department & married my dream girl 1960. Designed & built my dream home on acreage in Everett 1970-1972. Resident of Lilliwaup 19 years. Thank you Darlene & David for your friendship, Joan Russell & family for patience & understanding. Eagle Creek Saloon has been my favorite "watering hole":good beer, food & music. I have had much enjoyment with so many friends. Thanks for wonderful memories. I am taking them with me. I've had a good life! Keep Smiling, Laughing, Dancing and Helping Others. Service @ Tahoma Nat'l Cemetery18600 SE 240th Kent WA 98042 -9/9/2019 12:30pm. Arrive by 12:15pm
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.