James (Jim) L Tengesdal James (Jim) L Tengesdal was born in Tacoma, Washington on May 11, 1923 to Hans and Forrest Tengesdal, and was the youngest of 3 boys. He passed away in his home in Lacey Washington on January 25th, 2020. A 1940 graduate of Lincoln High School, Jim stood out academically and was on the school wrestling team. After graduation he took a job with Boeing, in Seattle where he worked in the wing department. On Halloween day in 1942 Jim joined the Army Air Corp as WWII was ramping up. He was stationed at the Casper Wyoming Air Base where he became a mechanic on B-17s and B24s. After the war, Jim took advantage of the GI Bill to enroll at the College of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he studied geology. Graduating with a bachelors degree in 1949, he applied for the few geology positions available at the time and landed a job with The Bureau of Reclamation at Coulee Dam, Washington, where he worked on the third powerhouse project. Little did he know at the time, but his life was about to change dramatically. In 1950 Jim met Ellen Houghton, a lovely typist from the Bureau secratarial pool. After a whirlwind romance the two were married in Harrah, Washington in June of 1951. After 68 years of marriage, two sons, Markus and David and many adventures all over the globe, Jim still considered himself to be the luckiest man alive to have landed the beautiful Ellen, The Bureau took the family from Euphrata, Washington to Medford, Oregon, to Salem, Oregon, to Boise, Idaho. Toward the end of his career, with the boys out on their own, Jim took a 2 year Bureau position in Nicaragua to help the local government upgrade their hydroelectric infrastucture. The couple's stay was cut short by a violent government overthrow that ousted all forengers from the country. A final stop in his long career was a one year Bureau project in Malayasia to use his expertise on an upcoming hydroelectric dam. From there the couple completed their trip around the world on their way home to Lacey. In 1979 Jim retired from 30 years of government service. He and his brother George remodeled a home that Jim's father owned on Long Lake and Jim and Ellen spent their next 40 years in this beautiful setting. Jim found a special fullfillment in joining the volunteers at the American Lake VA Hospital golf course shortly after moving back to Washington. He put in over 35 years of service helping maintain the golf course for disabled veterans and seldom missed a chance to play a round himself. Of the other joys in his life which included steelhead fishing, clam digging, fixing almost anything that was broken, rooting for his beloved Seahawks and Mariners, dad's greatest passion was for his family. He is survived by his wife Ellen, sons Markus and David Tengesdal, grandson Wyatt Tengesdal, nephew Tim Tengesdal (Nancy) and niece Pam Robinson (Wayne) as well as many nieces and nephews on his wife's side of the family. A family and friends gathering will be held in Jim's memory this summer at his long time home on Long Lake.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020