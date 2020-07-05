James "Jerry" Murphy James Michael "Jerry" Murphy passed away June 19, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. He was born April 12, 1947, to Pat and Jean Murphy. He worked in communications, retiring in 1999 from Lucent Technologies. Jerry met his life partner, Cathy McClanahan, in 1983, and they eventually settled in Olympia. He loved crabbing, shrimping, clamming and salmon fishing. A master craftsman, he could fix most anything. Jerry had a big, humorous personality and infectious laugh. He is survived by his life partner, brother, two sisters, and loving extended family. Celebration at later date. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org