James Patrick Richmond James Patrick Richmond, a resident of Sequim, Washington, passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington, on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Anna; sons, Jason, Logan, and Chester; granddaughter, Isabella; and six siblings. He was predeceased by his parents. Jim is a graduate of the University of Florida, B.A. and M.Ed., and the University of Puget Sound, J.D. Jim had a storied career, including serving as a merchant seaman, a transportation manager in Alaska during the construction of the pipeline, and over 35 years of legal experience as a civil defense litigator and educator. A Requiem Mass will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Lacey Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 813 Bowker St. SE, Lacey, WA 90503. Because of Covid-19, seating will be limited to 30 people in Halen Hall, where the mass will be broadcast. It also will be livestreamed on www.sacredheartlacey.com
through their YouTube link. Interment will take place Friday, August 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery, 3127 W. 18th St., Port Angeles, WA 98363. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of James to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For James' complete obituary and to share memories and photos, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org