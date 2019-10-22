|
|
James (Jim) Pierson Durham James (Jim) Pierson Durham passed away in his sleep on October 13, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tricia, sons, Todd (married to Mary) and Tim, grandchildren, Danielle, Olivia, and Marina, and step grandchildren, Shawn, Tori, and Jesse. Jim was born in Monahans, TX in 1940 and the family moved to California when Jim was in the 5th grade. In 1958 Jim started college at the University of Nevada Reno and got his degree in Geological Engineering. While attending UNR, Jim became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and met the love of his life Tricia Hug. Jim and Tricia dated in college and married in 1962. During his career, Jim worked for Texaco, BETZ Laboratories, and Ameriprise before he retiring at 68 years old. Besides being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jim's passions were fishing, hunting, and boating. Jim was also an avid Seahawk and Mariner fan. Services will be held at St John's Episcopal Church in Olympia, Washington on October 25th at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lacey Rotary Club or St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 22, 2019