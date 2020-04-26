|
James R. Cunningham Born in Seattle on December 25, 1931, James R. Cunningham died of natural causes on April 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Annie; four adult children; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. After graduating from the UW School of Law in 1957, Jim and family moved to Olympia, where he enjoyed a long career with the Office of the Attorney General, specializing in utility and transportation law. His passion was boating the beautiful waters of Puget Sound, from Olympia to British Columbia. A highlight of his boating adventures was as Commodore of the Olympia Yacht Club in 1975. His kids were raised to believe that yelling at the TV made his football team do better, especially after the Seahawks came along. He was once asked to leave the Kingdome for his level of err enthusiasm. Travels to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and Palm Desert kept Jim and Ann busy after retirement. The COVID-19 restrictions prevent any gathering for friends and family, but we will plan something as soon as we can. For Jim's full obituary, please see go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020