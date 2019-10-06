|
|
James Thomas DeGarmo James Thomas DeGarmo met his lord and was reunited with beloved wife, Ardeth on Sept. 29, 2019. Born August 15, 1929 to James Franklin and Hattie (Leckenby) DeGarmo in Olympia. Graduated from Garfield grade school, Olympia high school (1949) and Oregon State College (1953) with a mechanical engineering degree. Married Ardeth Elaine Brooks September 16, 1949 in Eugene, Oregon. Served in the United States Marine Corps at the end of WW2, continued in the reserves and was in a Platoon Leaders class. Employed by E.I. duPont de Nemours & Co. for 32 years in Texas and West Virginia. Returned to Olympia in 1985. Was active in church work, civic activities, school functions, scouting and youth sports. Member of Gloria Dei Lutheran church, American Legion, and Oregon State Alumni. Enjoyed family, genealogy and sports. Survived by three sons and wives; James, Jr. (Sandra) of Highland Park, Ill., Jeffrey (Kathleen)of Mill City, OR., and Grant (Denise) of Lacey, WA. Also, six grandchildren, three great grandsons, one cousin and several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by Ardeth and committed friend Charlette Bunnell. Viewing will be held on 10/9/19 from Noon 4PM located at Mills & Mills Memorial Park. Pastor Doug Knutson-Keller will officiate a Graveside service that will be held on 10/10/19 at Odd Fellows Cemetery beginning at 12:30PM. Arrangements by Mills & Mills Funeral Directors. Donations can be made to Gloria Dei Church or Thurston County food bank.
Published in The Olympian on Oct. 6, 2019