James Allen James Warren Allen, beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away at age 79 at home in Shoreline, WA, September 10, 2020, after a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Jimmy was born August 3, 1941, in West Seattle to Harold and Annabelle Allen. During his senior year at West Seattle High School, a persistent track coach convinced Jimmy to join the team as a hurdler. In his only season, he won the Seattle City Championship and qualified for the state meet in Pullman, WA. He fell in love with the campus and enrolled at Washington State University. In the fall of 1959, Jimmy started at WSU where he studied Social Sciences. He walked on the track team as a freshman and developed into a world class hurdler. In 1963, he earned a scholarship, was a collegiate All-American, and placed second at the USA Track & Field Championships in the 400 meter hurdles. He was selected to the US Team and traveled to Europe for a series of dual meets against Russia, Poland, Germany, and Great Britain. He finished the season with a #4 world ranking. At WSU, Jimmy joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity where he built some of the greatest friendships of his life, including his best friend David Pollart. He stayed close with his TKE brothers through regular emails, calls, visits, and golf vacations, where he enjoyed taking their money after rounds and sharing stories from their college days. Jimmy served in the Air Force from 1965 to 1968, during which time he was deployed to the Portuguese Azores. He shared his love of music with the base as the night-shift DJ on the radio station. After returning home, Jimmy reconnected with his college friends Donald "Rocky" Grant and James "Swede" Nielsen on the ski slopes at Crystal Mountain. The three friends spent their summers on the Oregon shore and continued their ski trips together with their families into retirement. Jimmy met the love of his life, Rae Steinmann, at Crystal Mountain in 1972, and the couple married a year later. They moved to Olympia where they raised their kids and built lifelong friendships in the close-knit community. Jimmy spent 30 years employed by Bratrud Middleton Insurance (now Propel Insurance), retiring in 2003. Jimmy and Rae followed their kids and grandkids to the Seattle area, moving to Shoreline in 2008. In retirement, Jimmy enjoyed golfing regularly with his treasured group of golf friends. Golf days were a highlight of his week, lasting well after the round as they enjoyed each other's company into the afternoon. When he wasn't golfing, Jimmy loved sipping IPAs on his deck, listening to the Beatles and jazz classics, and spending time with his family. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rae, son, Jeff, daughter, Leslie, and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Cougar Athletics at Washington State University and invite friends and family to share a memory in the online guest book.



