James William UIery Jim Ulery died March 9 in his home of natural causes. Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marilee Ulery and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister, and two brothers. Jim and his family had a very difficult life growing up as his generation did. Their father, Purl Ulery was killed in the powder plant explosion in Hawk's Prairie near Lacey in the year 1934. Jim was only four years old at the time. Later as a boy, his mother was seriously burned in a fire and during her lengthy recovery, Jim and his siblings were sent to stay with different families. Jim served in the Navy, and worked for AEROJET in California where Jim and Marilee were married. They left Covina, CA in May of 1969 and moved to Washington where they purchased land and settled down to raise miniature horses and pygmy goats. Jim went to work at the Washington State Department of Ecology just as Washington passed the "Clean Air Act" and retired from there in 1991. Jim loved the land and loved working his land on his dozer. He will be missed. Published in The Olympian on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary