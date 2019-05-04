James Woods (Tony) James Anthony "Tony" Woods passed away on 29th April surrounded by his loving family. Originally from Bristol VA, he served in the US army with tours in Korea and Vietnam. In Vietnam, he was awarded the Silver Star for heroism in battle. Afterwards, he taught at the Jungle Warfare School in Panama, was an Army recruiter, and instructor at the Sergeant's Major Academy. After being medically retired due to multiple sclerosis, he built a home for his family in Olympia and was active in many veterans' advocacy organizations. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan; his son and daughter, James and Morgan; as well as two children from a previous marriage, Melissa and Mark. Services will be held at Harmony 18 Masonic Lodge in Tumwater on Sunday, 5 May at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veteran's support organization. Arrangements under the direction of Mills & Mills Funeral Home. Published in The Olympian on May 4, 2019