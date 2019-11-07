Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth Kaufman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Elizabeth Kaufman Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Kaufman Jane Elizabeth Kaufman died on October 23rd at her home following a long fight against cancer. Jane grew up in Olympia and graduated from Timberline HIgh School. She received an education degree from U of Cal. and taught for many years in Oakland. Upon retirement she returned to Olympia. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, her brother, Jack and sister, Katherine. Her loving family surviving her are Mariana Jones, Chris, Dan and Jim Kaufman, Terry Richter and Irene Dempsey. Jane was a gifted musician, a poet, a teacher and a compassionate human being who never knew a stranger or an enemy. A celebration of her life will be held at The Eagles Hall on Dec. 14, from 2 until 5.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -