|
|
Jane Elizabeth Kaufman Jane Elizabeth Kaufman died on October 23rd at her home following a long fight against cancer. Jane grew up in Olympia and graduated from Timberline HIgh School. She received an education degree from U of Cal. and taught for many years in Oakland. Upon retirement she returned to Olympia. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, her brother, Jack and sister, Katherine. Her loving family surviving her are Mariana Jones, Chris, Dan and Jim Kaufman, Terry Richter and Irene Dempsey. Jane was a gifted musician, a poet, a teacher and a compassionate human being who never knew a stranger or an enemy. A celebration of her life will be held at The Eagles Hall on Dec. 14, from 2 until 5.
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 7, 2019