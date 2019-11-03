|
Jane H. Hopkins Jane Carter Horner Hopkins died October 6, 2019 at the Panorama C & R in Lacey, Washington. Jane was born August 31, 1921 in Iquique, Chile, to George R. and Nina C. Horner. Her father was a chemical engineer and Corporate Secretary of W. R. Grace & Co. of New York City. A Memorial Meeting for Worship after the manner of the Society of Friends (Quakers) will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the 4 th Floor Chapel in the Quinault Building on the Panorama campus in Lacey. Jane was raised in Westfield, NJ. At the Pratt Art Institute in Brooklyn, NY, she earned a Four-Year Certificate of Completion in Commercial Art and met her future husband, Kenneth R. Hopkins. They were married on July 6, 1946. Jane worked for Dennison & Co. in Manhattan, designing holiday and seasonal wrapping papers, seals, tags, enclosure cards and labels. They had one daughter, Sara "Sally" H. Hopkins. The Hopkins family settled in Olympia in 1965. Jane became a tapestry weaver and teacher. Her work was regularly featured in McCall's Craft Magazine. She was a founding member of the Olympia Weavers Guild and ASCOM (Associates of the State Capitol Museum). Jane is survived by daughter, Sara Hopkins, and her husband, Robert Keeler; grandson, Peter Keeler, and his wife, Chelsea Burley Keeler; great grandson, Ryan Keeler; cousins Debra Horner and Pat Brammer; and niece, Karen Antico. Jane is also survived by her dear, faithful friends, Vince and Lenore Hughes, Edith Garling; and her Honorary Daughter, Darlene Dickinson. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Olympia Weavers' Guild. Both Jane's and Ken's cremated remains are inurned at Masonic Memorial Park, Tumwater, WA. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org
Published in The Olympian on Nov. 3, 2019