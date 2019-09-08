|
|
Janet C. Carlson Janet C. Carlson was born on September 10, 1925 in Tacoma Washington, the daughter of Philip and Margrethe (Jessen) Hauge. She died in Centralia at the age of 93 on July 25, 2019. Janet graduated high school at Pacific Lutheran College in 1943. She earned two college degrees from PLC also: BA in Biology (1946), BA in education (1954). Janet married Ralph Oscar Carlson of Tacoma on July 1, 1947. Janet taught school in Centralia for 10 years then worked four years for DSHS and 11 years for L&I. She was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the Sons of Norway. Ralph preceded her in death on October 28, 1996. Janet is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei's Charity Quilters; Dr. Ralph Carlson Scholarship Fund, Centralia College; Assured Hospice, Lewis Co. or . For information visit www.millsandmillsfunerals.com
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019