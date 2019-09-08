Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park
5725 Littlerock Road SW
Tumwater, WA 98512
(360) 357-7743
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet C. Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet C. Carlson Obituary
Janet C. Carlson Janet C. Carlson was born on September 10, 1925 in Tacoma Washington, the daughter of Philip and Margrethe (Jessen) Hauge. She died in Centralia at the age of 93 on July 25, 2019. Janet graduated high school at Pacific Lutheran College in 1943. She earned two college degrees from PLC also: BA in Biology (1946), BA in education (1954). Janet married Ralph Oscar Carlson of Tacoma on July 1, 1947. Janet taught school in Centralia for 10 years then worked four years for DSHS and 11 years for L&I. She was a long-time member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the Sons of Norway. Ralph preceded her in death on October 28, 1996. Janet is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Olympia on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei's Charity Quilters; Dr. Ralph Carlson Scholarship Fund, Centralia College; Assured Hospice, Lewis Co. or . For information visit www.millsandmillsfunerals.com
Published in The Olympian on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now