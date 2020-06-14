Janis Amy Duddles May 25, 1951 - May 24, 2020 Janis Amy Duddles joined the Ancestors on May 24, 2020. She was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. A long-time resident of Olympia, Wa, she shared her life with her husband of 30 years, Jeffery Duddles. She was survived by her husband, children Melissa Bynum-Pascal and Tony Bynum, grandchildren Avery and Jaida, sister Tracie Meyer and her children Angie, Shayla and Jessica. Janis had many close Aunties, cousins and beautiful friends. Born May 25, 1951 at St Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla, WA. to Irvin and Sally Myrick. She graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969, and later in life, earned a BA from Evergreen State College. In 1970 she married David Bynum, they had two children, Melissa and Tony. Janis was a lifelong advocate for the disenfranchised and an avid land defender. She often took her children to marches and rallies defending against environmental struggles and humanitarian issues. She strongly supported the ERA and attended the National Convention of NOW with her sister Tracie. Janis was a lobbyist for a consumer-oriented tax reform organization, People for Fair Taxes, with Gladys Burns and Joe Deer. She worked for US Representative Jolene Unsoeld, for 2 terms adding her voice on a national level. Janis helped Veterans secure the care they earned and helped connect immigrants with their loved ones. Janis always studied political and religious philosophy, history and environmental justice. She read non-fiction beyond the average but also loved Harry Potter and Dr. Suess. Janis tucked her Grandson in to Dr. Doolittle, could debate any subject of substance, especially with her son, and also shared the latest fashions with her granddaughter. She loved art and architecture and built the most outstanding Christmas village and traded ornaments with her daughter every year. Janis was always committed to her family, peace, and happiness. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safer to congregate. Please sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 14, 2020.