Janis I. Chastain Janis I. Chastain, 75, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, in Lacey, Washington, after suffering a stroke while recovering from a surgical procedure. She was born to Herb and Cleo (Gillis) Worden on December 14, 1944 in Tacoma, Washington, and grew up alongside sister, Margie (Worden) Wyllie, in Tumwater and Lacey. Janis graduated in 1963 from North Thurston High School, and spent her career in sales, retiring from Allstate Insurance. Janis married Jim Chastain in 1964, and they had two children, Deborah and C.J. Following retirement, Jan enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding Goldwing motorcycles, traveling the U.S. in the RV, and "snow-birding" in Arizona. Jan's most cherished time was spent with, and caring for, Jim, until he passed in October 2019. A gathering will be held to celebrate Janis' life when everyone can, once again, congregate and share remembrances. To see a more detailed remembrance, share your own memories, and see a list of the organizations important to Jan (should you wish to donate to one, in lieu of flowers), please go to www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 26, 2020