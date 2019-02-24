Jason Robert Loree Jason passed away January 25, 2019 at the age of 42. He was born in Olympia on September 27, 1976 to Norma (Garrett) Loree and Robert Loree. The family planted roots in Tumwater, Wash. Jason married Tammy Dressel on April 26, 1998. They built a life in Tumwater, and were blessed with two daughters. After 20 years, the couple separated but Jason never wavered in his love to his girls. He was an active member in his church, Westminster Presbyterian. Jason is preceded in death by his mother, father, and grandparents. He is survived by his daughters, brother, niece and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. A donation may be made to New Market Foundation in Jason's name for his scholarship. Please leave memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org Published in The Olympian on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary