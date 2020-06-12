Jay Collins
Jay Collins Jay Collins, physics scholar and artist , beloved son of Mark Collins and Kathy Pruitt passed away on April 9th at the age of 27. Jay was born in Seattle January 25th, 1993, and moved to Olympia with his family in 2001. Jay attended Lincoln Elementary, Marshall Alternative Program, and Avanti High School. He graduated from Reed College in 2015 with a degree in physics. He was enrolled in a PhD program at the University of Oregon to study Quantum Optics in the fall of 2015 when he had to drop out for medical reasons. Jay cared about the world and social justice. He loved physics, philosophy, math, history, programming, painting, cooking, playing games, and hiking. He was thoughtful, had a clever wit, and was a joy to be with. He is greatly missed, and is survived by family and friends including, parents, his two grandmothers, loving relatives and dear friends. Donations in his honor can be made to: www.dryeyefoundation.org/donate.

Published in The Olympian on Jun. 12, 2020.
