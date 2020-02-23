|
Jean (Schafer) Jackson Jean (Schafer) Jackson of Olympia, WA passed away at home after a brief illness. on January 10, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born and raised in Wenatchee,WA the oldest of 5 children of Fred and Crystal (Jones) Schafer. She graduated from the University of Washington School of Nursing in 1947, and served 4 years as a civilian Army nurse in Tokyo, Japan, and Oahu, Hawaii. Jean married Howard Jackson of Juneau, Alaska in 1953. They lived in Mt Vernon, Seattle, and Vancouver, moving to Olympia in 1980. Jean worked as a nurse in Seattle at Northgate Hospital, then as a Public Health Nurse for the Clark County Health Department from 1965 to 1980, taking a year off in 1976 to go back to the UW to earn an advanced degree in Women's Health Care. She finished her career working for the State with the Dept of Nursing Home Affairs. After retiring, Jean was involved in both the Olympia-Yashiro Sister City and the Olympia-Samarkand sister city organizations. She traveled to Japan twice with the Yashiro group and to Russia and Uzbekistan with the Samarkand group. She was also a dedicated volunteer, working in the surgery waiting room at Capital Medical Center for 15 years, and at the State Capital Building as a tour guide for 20 years, retiring at age 92! Her other love was gardening, she always loved working in her yard and garden. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Howard, her daughter Nancy, her parents and 3 of her 4 siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Patty (Mike) of Castle Valley UT, Susan (John) of Olympia, WA, her granddaughters Caitlin (Jon) of Fremont, CA, Hannah of Tumwater, WA, Emma of Olympia WA, her son-in-law, Joe (Nancy) of Rochester, WA, her brother Paul Schafer (Patty) of Yakima, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 23, 2020