Karen McDonald Karen Jean Carter McDonald, 66 years old, died on April 1, 2019 after a long, debilitating illness. She did so on her own terms, in her home surrounded by her loving family and several long term friends. Karen was born on May 8, 1952 to Joel Wilford Carter and Patricia Marie (Burch) Carter in Glendale, California. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael; her son, Shawn, and daughter-in-law, Crystal; son, Nathan; her beautiful grandchildren, the lights of her later years, Avery, Juliana, and Emma Mae, and Nathan's son Jasper; and also by her sisters, Nancy Nelson of Orem, Utah, and Shelley Golladay of Decatur, Illinois. In Karen's professional life she was a talented female pioneer, graduating from the University of Puget Sound in 1988 Suma Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics/Computer Science. Over the years, she was employed as a computer programmer and an Information Technology Manager by Olympia School District, Puget Sound Systems Group and Recreation and Conservation Agency for the State of Washington, until illness forced her early retirement in 2007. A memorial service will be held to honor Karen's presence in our lives on Sunday, May 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at South Sound Manor in Tumwater, Washington. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in The Olympian on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary