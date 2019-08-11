|
Jeanette Elaine (Benedict) Nielsen Jeanette Elaine (Benedict) Nielsen passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born on January 19, 1939 to James Harvey Benedict and Mary Christianna (Remmen) Benedict in her paternal grandparents' home off Skookumchuck Road outside Tenino, Washington. Jeanette went to Tenino Elementary School and Willapa Elementary in Raymond, Washington, and to junior high in Tumwater. She went to Olympia High School and graduated from Prescott High School in Prescott, Arizona in 1957. She worked at Walgreens Drugstore in Prescott during and after high school. The family moved back to Olympia in 1958. From 1958 to 1966, Jeanette was a dental assistant. She worked for Dr. Lawrence Dye and Dr. Gerald Damitio in Olympia; Dr. George Hermes, Dr. J. C. Campbell, and Dr. Irving Tompkins Jr. in San Francisco; Dr. Huey Price in Phoenix; and Dr. Alfred Sandoval in Albuquerque. She married Eugene P. Nielsen on June 10, 1966 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Olympia. She became a homemaker and they raised a family of three children. The family moved from Olympia to Yelm, and then to Forks from 1976 until 1980. They moved back to Olympia in 1980. Jeanette enjoyed reading, going to movies, and family gatherings. She loved her trips to Las Vegas, Arizona, Hawaii (Oahu) and Seaside with her daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Nielsen; parents, Harvey and Mary Benedict; and her brother, James (Sonny) Benedict. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Y. Nielsen of Tumwater; son, Paul E. Nielsen (Michelle) of Spokane; son, David H. Nielsen (Rachel) of Roy; sister, Lisa A. Benedict (Mike Luther) of Olympia; brother, Patrick D. Benedict (Janice) of Chattaroy; sister-in-law, Patricia J. Benedict of Republic; grandson, Shane P. Hanson and wife Renee Nugent; great-granddaughter, Arianna Halseth all of Lacey; granddaughter, Kylee R. Richardson of Tacoma; grandsons, Noah J. Nielsen, Grant J. Nielsen and Connor E. Nielsen all of Roy; great-grandson, Chase Henson of Yelm; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special Thanks to:Paul Nielsen for organizing and cleaning Mom's home and being her main physical hands-on caregiver while being away from his home in Spokane. David Nielsen for helping with Mom's caregiving on weekends. Lisa Benedict for organizing Mom's bedroom, housecleaning projects, taking Mom to appointments, and being an advocate for Mom's care with St. Peter Hospital, care centers and hospice. Michelle Nielsen and Rachel Nielsen for the cleaning and organization project at Mom's home. Thank you to the Assured Hospice nurses and bath aids. A memorial mass will be held Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:00 noon at St. Michael Catholic Church in downtown Olympia. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in The Olympian on Aug. 11, 2019