Jeanette Kinney Jeanette Kinney, 92, of McCleary, died July 7, 2019 at the Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12 at the McCleary Cemetery, McCleary, WA. Mrs. Kinney was born January 8, 1927 in Olympia, WA the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Goodrich) Russell. She graduated from Olympia High School in 1945 and married Wesley Kinney on June 20, 1947. They raised their children in Battleground, WA before settling in McCleary. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Seahawks and taking care of her dog. In her younger years she enjoyed clam digging, gardening and canning. She had various jobs over the years including owning and operating a convenience store, working for Del Monte and as a bookkeeper for Kinney's Inc. Jeanette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Russell and Beverly Kinney of McCleary and daughter Sharon Boeck of Big Lake, AK, and also 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wesley Kinney, 3 brothers, 3 sisters and her son-in-law Gerald Boeck. A message or a memory may be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell's Fern Hill Funeral Home, Aberdeen. Published in The Olympian on July 14, 2019