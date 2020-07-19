1/2
Jeanette Maxine Galivan
{ "" }
Jeanette Maxine Galivan Jeanette Maxine Galivan (Mullins), 80 years old, passed June 28, 2020 at her home in Olympia WA. Born December 3, 1939 to Bill Edward and Luetta Lucille Mullins in Centrailia WA. Jeanette came from a large family of 10 kids with 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Jeanette married the love of her life James Harry Galivan on May 10, 1958 at the Little Church in Chehalis, WA. She loved children, animals, dancing, sewing, camping, fishing, gardening, canning and cooking. She was a playground attendant at South Bay Elementary School and part of the Red Hat Club. Being with family was very important and she kept her family close to her. Jeanette is survived by and greatly missed by her daughters Kathy, Carol, Diane, grandchildren Amie, Dawn, Steven, 6 great grandchildren, sister Bonnie, brother Jack and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Olympian on Jul. 19, 2020.
