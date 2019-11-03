|
Jeanette 'Jan' Beverlie Frederick Jeanette 'Jan' Beverlie Frederick, aged 91, passed away of natural causes in Port Townsend, WA on July 25, 2019. She was born to the late (William) Arthur and Oline 'Lena' (Underdahl) Beckman on December 9, 1927 in Minot, North Dakota. Her father, a farmer, and her mother, a school teacher, lived on various rented farms during the drought and depression years of the 20s. At the age of 2, she along with her 9 siblings and parents migrated to Port Townsend, WA along with the cars, trucks and hopes of three other families of Underdahls. Soon after settling down in the Port Townsend area, Oline gave birth to Donna, her youngest, then she passed away within a year. Without the support from a full-time mother, aunts, uncles, neighbors and older brothers and sisters joined in to help care for all 12 children. Jan is preceded in death by her husband, David, after 63 years of marriage, her parents, 10 siblings (Weldon, Dale, Lois, Margaret, Harriet, Evelyn, Harold, Neil, Arline, and Donna) and one son-in-law (Mark Johnson). One brother survives: Harris. Surviving children: Claudia Johnson, Clay (Alicia), Paul (Naya). She is survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Jan and her husband were long standing members of WBCCI, the Washington Land Yacht Harbor Community and were proud pioneers and frequenting snowbirds of their Village Grove community in Mesa, Arizona for over 35 years. They purchased 5 properties on Reach (Treasure) Island in the early 1950s and eventually settled and broke ground on one of them, where countless families and friends were invited to share stories and bounties of food, especially from cuisine offered by the island. Together, she and her husband built a successful RV business in Tacoma and in Puyallup that stood the test of time. She devoted much of her spare time to making doll clothes for dolls she donated to children admitted toMary Bridge Children & Hospital. Her other hobbies were playing cards and games and she enjoyed gardening. She loved the company of others especially while eating crab and salmon. A memorial will be held Saturday January 4 th at Noon at the Washington Land Yacht Harbor in Harmony Hall, located at 9101 Steilacoom Rd SE, Olympia, WA 98513. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Bridge Children & Foundation (https://www.marybridge.org/about/giving/) or to the Salvation Army, PO Box 173, Olympia WA, 98507.
