Jeanne Helen (Williams) Martinsen Jeanne Helen (Williams) Martinsen, age 93, passed away peacefully at her residence in Olympia on June 14, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1927 in Tacoma to John Hugh & M. Florence (Hock) Williams. Graduate of Stadium High School in 1945 & from the University of Puget Sound in 1949 with a B.A. in Sociology. Married Charles Frederick (Fred) Martinsen August 16, 1952 in Omak, Wash. Worked for the Department of Public Assistance in Okanagan County retiring in 1954. Also worked for the downtown Olympia JC Penney store & the Department of Licensing, Probate Section retiring in 1987. Lived in Okanogan, Aberdeen, Walla Walla, Vancouver & Olympia following her husband's duty stations with the Washington Department of Game. Belonged to Sacred Heart Church St. Anne's Altar Society, St. Brigid's Guild, AAUW, was a Charter member of Washington Gamma, Pit Beta Phi sorority at UPS & the Olympia Alumnae group. Enjoyed spending time with family camping, hiking, swimming, gardening, knitting, reading & caring for her grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Fred, sister Leona and son Bill. She is survived by her brother Jon, daughter Sue (Dave), sons Tom, John, Tim (Sherry), 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass for family at Sacred Heart in Lacey. Donations to Seattle Children's Hospital or Emergency Outreach at Sacred Heart Church, Lacey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store