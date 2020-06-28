Jeanne Helen (Williams) Martinsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Helen (Williams) Martinsen Jeanne Helen (Williams) Martinsen, age 93, passed away peacefully at her residence in Olympia on June 14, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1927 in Tacoma to John Hugh & M. Florence (Hock) Williams. Graduate of Stadium High School in 1945 & from the University of Puget Sound in 1949 with a B.A. in Sociology. Married Charles Frederick (Fred) Martinsen August 16, 1952 in Omak, Wash. Worked for the Department of Public Assistance in Okanagan County retiring in 1954. Also worked for the downtown Olympia JC Penney store & the Department of Licensing, Probate Section retiring in 1987. Lived in Okanogan, Aberdeen, Walla Walla, Vancouver & Olympia following her husband's duty stations with the Washington Department of Game. Belonged to Sacred Heart Church St. Anne's Altar Society, St. Brigid's Guild, AAUW, was a Charter member of Washington Gamma, Pit Beta Phi sorority at UPS & the Olympia Alumnae group. Enjoyed spending time with family camping, hiking, swimming, gardening, knitting, reading & caring for her grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Fred, sister Leona and son Bill. She is survived by her brother Jon, daughter Sue (Dave), sons Tom, John, Tim (Sherry), 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral mass for family at Sacred Heart in Lacey. Donations to Seattle Children's Hospital or Emergency Outreach at Sacred Heart Church, Lacey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Olympian on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved