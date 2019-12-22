|
Jeffrey Harold Olsen On Sunday, November 17, 2019 our loving father and "Big Brother,' Jeffrey Harold Olsen passed on at the age of 70. Jeff was born April 19, 1949 in Raymond, Washington to Zeldalee (Brown) Olsen and Harold Lloyd Olsen. He attended the Raymond School system starting with Riverview and 9th Street Elementarys before graduating from Raymond High School in 1967 as their class president. Jeff was active in athletics, band, school plays and student government with leadership rolls his passion. Jeff was also very civic-minded and always willing to volunteer his time. Whenever "taps" was requested at a memorial service you could hear the trumpet of Jeff, first as a fill-in and then the go-to guy. After attending Grays Harbor College and Washington State University, Jeff married Carol Felber, resided in Raymond where their daughter, Hillary Ann was born. After leaving the Harbor, Jeff settled in Olympia and worked for both Jones Washington and Seattle Stevedore companies where he worked side by side with family and friends of the ILWU. Jeff retired as one of their top marketing representatives making life-long friends and often visiting customers who hosted his stay while in Japan. After his retirement Jeff often visited his family in New York until he decided that it was time to be closer to his daughter and three beautiful granddaughters. Jeff moved to Long Island NY, March 2018 and spent the remainder of his time loving life to his best. Jeff was preceded in his passing by both his mother and father and his wife Lyn Barney Olsen. He is survived by his immediate family including daughter, Hillary Ann Sesack & Will, granddaughters Lily, Chloe and Molly; his step-children Todd & Erica Barney (Van), Lisa Barney and Troy Barney all in the Olympia area; his three brothers Scott & Keri at Lost Lake, WA, Steve & Roxanne at Hanford CA, and Todd & Teresa at Toledo OR; niece Katie Olsen Waldport, OR; nephews Chris Olsen (Lisa) Montesano, WA; Scott (Yanna) Los Angeles CA; Jarred (Melisa) Visalia, CA; Fred Olsen Eugene, OR and Raleigh (Hailey) Olsen Albany, OR. He is also survived by the many cousins and relatives and friends of the Brown and Olsen families that he loved to visit and share stories. Jeff was very proud of his Norwegian heritage having traveled with his father to visit the homeland and this Viking quote is in his honor: "The problems that lay before you are not as strong as the Ancestors that walk beside you". Jeffrey Harold Olsen has entered Valhalla with the blessings of Odin himself. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Raymond BPOE #1292 April 11, 2020 where he was the Exalted Ruler for two terms, from 1976-77 and again from 1978-79. Also, the family of Jeffrey Harold Olsen would like to encourage any donations on his behalf be mailed to: Raymond High School c/o Janna Richard RHS ASB Sec. Raymond, WA 98577. Check made out to RHS, Memo line the check to: Seamon A. Anderson Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Olympian on Dec. 22, 2019