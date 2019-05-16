Jeffrey Loren Strozyk Jeff's loving soul passed on from this earth on May 2nd, 2019 in Tualatin, OR, surrounded by family. Born on Valentine's Day 1964, (2/14/1964) in Bellingham, WA to Theodore (Ted) and Islavene (Skinner) Strozyk. Jeff is survived by his wife Gail Strozyk, sons Brandon (Danielle) Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Kevin J Strozyk, Bryan M Strozyk, Justin L Strozyk and daughter Emily A Strozyk; his sisters Lisa (Kelly) Frazier and Rebecca (Russell) Walker; his dogs Ginny & Finny and a whole host of family and friends, too many to name here, but they know who they are. Jeff's love of people showed through his work in the retail jewelry industry. When Jeff was not working he enjoyed spending time with his wife Gail. They would go for drives and were always on the hunt for fun and unique antiques. Jeff also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jeff's family will host a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shelton Yacht Club located at 701 Pine Street, Shelton, WA In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's memory to Adopt A Pet, 940 E Jensen Rd, Shelton, WA 98584 or online at https://www.adoptapet-wa.org Published in The Olympian on May 16, 2019