|
|
Jeri Ann Sivertson Jeri Ann Sivertson, 55, born March 11, 1963, in Seattle, WA. Died peacefully at home in Tumwater, WA, after a brief illness, on March 1, 2019. Enjoyed a long career at the WA State Dept. of Transportation. Jeri was passionate in her love for dogs, and she enjoyed hiking in the mountains and forests of the Pacific NW. Her love for and devotion to her family and friends knew no bounds. Jeri is survived by her mother, Charla Sivertson, and her siblings, Diane Stuart, Debbie Sivertson Braga, Marti Bondelid (Jim), and Tam Sivertson (Martha). Special aunt to eight nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, Douglas Sivertson. Memorial services will be held at Mountain View, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 on March 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM, in the Celebration of Life Center. Remembrances suggested to your local Humane Society or a .
Published in The Olympian on Mar. 17, 2019