Jerry North Jerry North passed away on January 24, 2020. Jerry was born in Oklahoma on February 26, 1941. His family moved to Rainier Washington when he was 6 years old. He attended the Rainier schools. Jerry and Joyce (Huss) Hope were married April 12, 1996. They have been married for almost 34 years. We are all very proud of our "mixed" family which consisted of Mike North, Diana Hitchings, Lena North, Cynthia Schultz, Roger Hope, Stephen Hope, 10 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Jerry retired from the Rainier House Movers in 2004, then volunteered at Millersylvania State park for 3 years. Jerry was a hunter for many years and loved playing golf as often as possible. He also enjoyed traveling and playing pool and darts. We thank the many Doctors who have worked so hard to help Jerry these last few years. And we want to thank the many people who have expressed their sympathy in all kinds of ways. God Bless each of you.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 16, 2020