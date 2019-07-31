|
Jess Lee Braley On Thursday, July 18, 2019, Jess Lee Braley went home to be with his heavenly father at age 79. Jess was born on February 26, 1940 in Olympia, Washington to Morris and Irene Braley. Jess was passionate about elk hunting the Humptulips and steelhead fishing the Cowlitz River. He loved telling hunting stories and had a contagious laughter. He loved his family and cherished "Precious LeeAnn Marie", a sweet Schnauzer. In his later years he spent much time getting to know God, watching bible shows and reading his bible. Jess was preceded in death by his father, Morris, mother, Irene, and brother, Gordan. He is survived by his four children, Sherri, Steven, Wendy and Mark, his sisters Lucille, Charlotte, and brother, Donald. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 12 o'clock pm at Scott Lake Community Center, 2631 114th Way SW. If you like, please wear camouflage in honor of Jess.
Published in The Olympian on July 31, 2019