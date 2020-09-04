Jesse Michael Cote Jesse M. Cote, Sr, a long-time resident of Olympia, Washington, passed away on August 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Jesse was born on December 5, 1945 in St. Ignatius, Montana and was the youngest of his siblings. Jesse served the military from 1963-1969 and was honorably discharged. He moved to Renton, WA with his first wife, Cherryl, where he lived with his three children: Tim, Jesse Jr, and Megan. While mastering his trade at Todd Shipyard in Seattle, WA, Jesse was elected as a Business Representative to Hope Lodge
79 and then also District 160 for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. During his years as a Business Representative, Jesse represented an array of different shops where he helped countless members and was very active in the apprenticeship program until he retired in July 2001. In 1989, Jesse met and married Connie Simonson and gained two more children, Jeff and Jennifer. For many years he and Connie doted on their children, grandchildren, and were active members in their church, Mountain View of the Nazarene in Tumwater, WA. Known for his gorgeous gardens, specifically his roses, Jesse enjoyed putting together a summer feast for all to enjoy. To prepare for the holidays, he spent 2 months decorating their house, which was head-to-toe Christmas when complete. Quite the charmer, Jesse was as sweet as the candy stash he always had nearby. Jesse is greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts and memories. He is survived by his siblings Pat Cote of Ronan, MT, Lawrence Cote (Cheri) of Ronan, MT, and Bonnie Sheffler (Ralph) of Florence, MT, his widow, Connie Cote, 4 children: Tim Cote (Wendy) of Kent, WA, Jesse Michael Cote II (Shelley O'Dell) of Olympia, WA, Jennifer Carr (John) of Cincinatti, OH, Megan Feiss (Justin) of Shelton, WA; 5 grandchildren: Clifford Cote (Meaghan), Brandon Cote (Kierstien), Cary John Cote, Kyle Cote, and Brianna Cote; 4 great-grandchildren Myah Cote, Jaden Cote, Ariana Berrow and Lilly Cote. Jesse will be laid to rest at Tahoma Memorial Cemetery in Kent WA on September 11, 2020. Due to Covid-19, the memorial service will be a private ceremony for family members only.