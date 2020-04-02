|
|
Jewel Goddard Jewel Goddard was born in his family home in Twin Falls, ID, on June 25, 1927. He peacefully passed away with a hospice nurse and his wife by his side at their home in Olympia, WA, on March 29, 2020. Despite experiencing short periods of homelessness during the Great Depression, Jewel never saw his family as poor. He lived three of his teen-age years in a tuberculosis sanitarium, separated by distance and gas-rationing from his family and friends. Jewel was blessed that the patient in the bed next to his was a University of California professor who essentially taught him how to read, expand his vocabulary and appreciate the English language. Jewel also grew to love Saturday afternoon radio broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. Although he was often lonely, Jewel was discharged from the sanitarium at age 17 feeling grateful for his academic development, the friendships he made, and the care he received from medical staff. Reunited with his beloved family, Jewel re-entered public school at the beginning of his senior year; the following year he began his studies at UC Berkeley, where he went on to earn a master's in social work. He and his wife, nee Joan Gonnason, of Victoria, B.C., moved to Eugene, OR, where Jewel became director of the Lane County Juvenile Department and embarked on a career that focused on America's youth, with an emphasis on getting and keeping kids out of government institutions. He advocated for restorative justice decades before states and municipalities had a name for it. Jewel later served as director of: Juvenile and Adult Court Services in Hennepin County (MN); Human Services in Multnomah County (OR); Boys and Girls Aid Society of Oregon; and Children's Services for the state of Oregon. During the mid-seventies, Jewel bought a sleepy little marina that he continues to own in Portland, OR, on the Columbia River. For years he spent lunch hours purchasing materials to add 75 sailboat slips, and devoted most weekends and spring and summer evenings to their construction. Jewel regarded Columbia Way West, LLC, as a lifetime achievement. Less than a year after his retirement from public service, Jewel and a crew of three embarked on a sailing trip that took them to Bora Bora, Tahiti; they returned to Oregon via Hawaii. Shortly after he and his second wife, Kristine Johansson, of Olympia, were married in 1993, he shared his love of sailing with her. They spent many summers cruising in and around the San Juan Islands, Victoria, B.C., and Vancouver, B.C. Kris and Jewel's love for and devotion to each other was palpable to all who knew them and even those who did not. Jewel was enlivened and enriched by the men in his hiking group (THEM), his book group ("Bookies") founded by the late Honorable Robert Utter, and his eight-year service on the Community Youth Services Board. He was an enthusiastic member of the Olympia Downtown Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Jewel is survived by his wife Kris Goddard; daughter Ann Goddard and Terry Trenholm (Seal Rock, OR,); son James Goddard and Diane (Littleton, CO); stepson Kevin Liburdy and Jacqueline Carey (Hood River, OR); stepdaughter Katy Johansson and David Schumacher (Olympia); three nieces; one nephew; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Special thanks to: the wonderful westside IHOP employees, who served Jewel and Kris breakfast and smiles nearly every day for the past two years; Assured Hospice, who employ so many fine care-providers (including Chris DeChand); and the OFD, whose firefighters graciously came to Jewel's rescue three times in the last week of his life. A family gathering to celebrate Jewel's life is planned for this summer in Oregon.
Published in The Olympian on Apr. 2, 2020