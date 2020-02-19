|
James Patrick Foley Jim Foley grew up in Cuba and Rhode Island and began sailing boats at age 6. In his twenties, he sailed around the world, fought fires on hot shot crews, and lived in the remote jungles of Papua New Guinea as a Peace Corps volunteer. He spent over 30 years living in the PNW as a criminal defense attorney and father to three children who loved him fiercely. He never stopped building boats and sharing food with those he loved, always filling the room with his booming laughter, enthralling stories, and endless generosity. He will be profoundly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. Jim's friends, family and colleagues are invited to gather for food, drinks, and celebration of his life on Saturday 2/22/20 from 4-7PM at the Olympia Yacht Club. Please bring memories and stories, and in honor of Jim's affection for preparing meals for the people he loved, feel free to bring a dish to share. The Brotherhood will host an after party starting at 7:15PM.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 19, 2020