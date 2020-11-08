Jim Tobin Sr.
April 27, 1936 - November 10, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Jim Tobin Sr., 84, passed away October 10, 2020 in Puyallup, Washington. He was born April 27, 1936, to Edison C. and Eva H. Tobin in Olympia, Washington. He was also a long-time resident of Shelton (1960-1982) and Grays Harbor (1982-2018), Washington.
Jim graduated from Olympia High School in 1954, and Saint Martin's College in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army (1958-1960), stationed in Germany. Professionally, he was a highway maintenance technician for WSDOT (1960-1989). With his wife Jean, he was owner/operator of Our Place Restaurant in Ocean Shores and then JJ's Restaurant in Amanda Park. Jim also had a catering business, specializing in salmon barbeques (clam bake, salmon over open flame, clam chowder and fry bread).
Jim was a happy-go-lucky guy and had a great laugh. He always had a smile and story for everyone he met.
He enjoyed tending and harvesting their vegetable gardens, as well as various farm animals over the years. He also loved fishing, hunting, fastpitch, bowling, and cooking. Jim truly enjoyed the annual OysterFest event, where he cooked salmon dinners benefitting Squaxin Island Tribal Seniors (1982-2019).
Jim is survived by his sons, Tim (Ronda) Diggle, Jim Tobin Jr., and Tyler (Gloria) Diggle; daughters, Teri Schoettler, Toni Diggle, Tracey Diggle, Julie (Ralph) Mix, Trudie Brelsford, Taunya (Andy) Harnden; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don Tobin and Bob Tobin; and his wife of 33 years, Jean Diggle-Tobin.
A Celebration of Life will he held once large gatherings are no longer restricted. Memorial donations may be made to the Shelton SKOOKUM Rotary Club Foundation, c/o OysterFest, PO Box 849, Shelton, WA 98584.
