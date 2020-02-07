|
Jo Ann York Jo Ann York went to be with her Lord on January 26, 2020, at the age of 82, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's. Jo Ann was born in Aberdeen, Washington, on October 24, 1937, to Loren and Selma Galloway. She lived in the Wynoochee Valley and attended Montesano School. She married her first love Roy York at the age of 15 and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on April 2, 2020. Jo Ann spent most of her married life in the gorgeous Skokomish Valley, where she and Roy raised their six daughters. In the year 2000, they moved to a lovely new home in Olympia, Washington. Jo Ann was an excellent seamstress and sewed beautiful clothes for her daughters and grandchildren. She crocheted afghans, doilies and many other items to decorate her home. Every summer she raised colorful flower and vegetable gardens and canned the produce to feed her family. Jo Ann had the gift of hospitality and never failed to welcome anyone into her home for a cup of coffee and a homecooked meal. Her cookie jar was always full! Jo Ann enjoyed traveling, camping, singing, hiking, and aerobics. Although she did NOT enjoy horses and was desperately afraid of them, it did not keep her from being a camp cook on her daughters' overnight trail rides or attending their other horse events. Jo Ann was committed to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. For decades she played the piano for Sunday school and church services. She taught her girls to sing and perform at church and Senior homes. Her major joy was children. She taught 2-year olds at church and loved holding babies whenever she got the chance. Jo Ann was called to be a full-time wife, mom, grandmother and great-grandmother and she excelled at it. Her gentle spirit will be greatly missed, but she is remembered with love by her sister Martha Fillo (Joe), her husband Roy York, her daughters Sherrie Flansburgh (Russ), Sharleen Bennett (Terry), Shelloy Johnson (Shawn), Sharlyn Johnson (Carl), and Sherelle Willingham (Eddy). She was predeceased by her daughter Shayla Kealy (Chris), her parents and granddaughter Brandi Trail. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jo Ann's life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1 pm at the Skokomish Community Church, 3031 W Skokomish Valley Rd, Shelton, Washington 98584.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 7, 2020