|
|
Jo Love Beach 1923-2020 Jo Love Beach, 96, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA. She was born in Puerto Rico on November 8, 1923. She leaves her daughters: Sharon Love Walker (David), Barbara Jean Moody (Robert); her granddaughter Julia Jo Love Walker, her dear friend and partner, Diane Stiles, & many close friends. Jo Love was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Verona and José Antonio Lopez Acosta. She came to Missouri at age 16 to attend Stephens College. She married Roswell Beach in 1943 and joined him as an "Army Wife" while he served in the Signal Corps. While Jo Love's heart will be in Puerto Rico, she lived across the U.S. in Salem and Portland OR, Menlo Park CA, Plainfield NJ, Reno NV, Bellevue WA. In Bellevue she taught in the FLES program, she volunteered in local community organizations and was a Welcome Wagon Hostess. Jo Love had a great passion for public service and teaching. She contributed to her community and was recognized throughout her life, making life-long friends everywhere she lived. Jo love taught in Everett and chaired the Foreign Language dept. She was The Chamber of Commerce First Ambassador. Also, the United Way of Skagit County honored her service. She was given 75 year membership award by the Girl Scouts USA. After moving to Panorama 19 years ago. Jo Love taught Spanish conversation and grammar for 17 years, and was President of the Benevolent Fund for 6 years and Co-directed their Patio Sale for 17 years. She and Diane were honored by naming of the Stiles Beach Barn recently. Her passion for people and helping them bring out their very best was her core value. "The purpose of life is not only to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well" R.W. Emerson. Memorials: Panorama Benevolent Fund, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey WA 98503. Celebration of life at Panorama's Restaurant at 3:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Published in The Olympian on Feb. 2, 2020